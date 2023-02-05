Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to be net sellers so far in 2023. In just three days of February, the outflow from foreign investors is to the tune of ₹5,753 crore from equities. In January, the outflow came in at around ₹28,852 crore. While the equity market records selling pressure, FPIs however have risen for debt instruments. The stock market was jittery in the week that ended on February 3rd owing to foreign funds outflow and free fall in Adani Group's stocks post Hindenburg allegations and withdrawal of FPO.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}