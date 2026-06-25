FPIs sell ₹63,450 crore of Indian equities in June first half; financials, oil & gas stocks see highest outflows

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak in Indian equities during June 2026, taking the total net outflows from the domestic stock market in calendar year 2026 to over ₹2.79 lakh crore. The highest monthly outflow was recorded in March, when FPIs pulled out nearly ₹1.18 lakh crore.
According to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL), FPIs sold Indian equities worth ₹63,450 crore during the first half of June (June 1–15), with outflows spanning most major sectors.
“The concentration risk in investing in a few stocks in South Korea and Taiwan is making FPIs a bit worried. However, the continuing AI trade and the huge expected profitability of companies like Samsung, SK Hynix and TSMC make these stocks still attractive,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.
Therefore, he believes these stocks may still be bought on declines and FPIs may sell in India on rallies.
The Financial Services sector recorded the highest FPI selling during the first half of June, with net outflows of ₹11,263 crore. The Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector followed closely, witnessing outflows of ₹10,488 crore, according to NSDL data.
The Automobile & Auto Components sector saw FPI outflows of ₹9,044 crore, while the Information Technology (IT) sector witnessed selling worth ₹6,733 crore during the period.
The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector recorded outflows of ₹5,063 crore. Meanwhile, the Metals & Mining and Healthcare sectors witnessed FPI selling of ₹4,722 crore and ₹4,501 crore, respectively.
Among other sectors, Capital Goods, Power and Construction Materials each saw outflows exceeding ₹2,000 crore. Consumer Services witnessed net outflows of ₹1,852 crore, while the Realty sector recorded FPI selling worth ₹1,093 crore.
Despite the broad-based selling trend, a few sectors managed to attract foreign investments during the period.
The Telecommunication sector emerged as the top gainer, receiving net FPI inflows of ₹373 crore, NSDL data showed. The Services sector attracted inflows of ₹302 crore, while the Utilities sector recorded modest inflows of ₹7 crore.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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