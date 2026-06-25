FPIs sell ₹63,450 crore of Indian equities in June first half; financials, oil & gas stocks see highest outflows

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak in Indian equities during June 2026, taking the total net outflows from the domestic stock market in calendar year 2026 to over ₹2.79 lakh crore. The highest monthly outflow was recorded in March, when FPIs pulled out nearly ₹1.18 lakh crore.
According to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL), FPIs sold Indian equities worth ₹63,450 crore during the first half of June (June 1–15), with outflows spanning most major sectors.
“The concentration risk in investing in a few stocks in South Korea and Taiwan is making FPIs a bit worried. However, the continuing AI trade and the huge expected profitability of companies like Samsung, SK Hynix and TSMC make these stocks still attractive,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.
Therefore, he believes these stocks may still be bought on declines and FPIs may sell in India on rallies.
The Financial Services sector recorded the highest FPI selling during the first half of June, with net outflows of ₹11,263 crore. The Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector followed closely, witnessing outflows of ₹10,488 crore, according to NSDL data.
The Automobile & Auto Components sector saw FPI outflows of ₹9,044 crore, while the Information Technology (IT) sector witnessed selling worth ₹6,733 crore during the period.
The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector recorded outflows of ₹5,063 crore. Meanwhile, the Metals & Mining and Healthcare sectors witnessed FPI selling of ₹4,722 crore and ₹4,501 crore, respectively.
Among other sectors, Capital Goods, Power and Construction Materials each saw outflows exceeding ₹2,000 crore. Consumer Services witnessed net outflows of ₹1,852 crore, while the Realty sector recorded FPI selling worth ₹1,093 crore.
Despite the broad-based selling trend, a few sectors managed to attract foreign investments during the period.
The Telecommunication sector emerged as the top gainer, receiving net FPI inflows of ₹373 crore, NSDL data showed. The Services sector attracted inflows of ₹302 crore, while the Utilities sector recorded modest inflows of ₹7 crore.