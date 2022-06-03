Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman & MD, Shriram Transport Finance said, "We expect the RBI to hike interest rates by anywhere between 25-40 bps in the June policy meeting. No doubt inflation has risen in India, and it is largely attributable to the global geopolitical environment. The GDP growth of 8.7% in FY22 on the low base, still shows that domestic demand remains feeble and with higher inflation dampening the purchasing power, the regulator may not want to raise rates too aggressively. RBI is taking measures to bring down excess liquidity in the system to control the inflation, meanwhile, the Government is also managing inflation by reducing tax on petroleum products and restricting the exports of essential commodities."