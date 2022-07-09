Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) funds outflow in the Indian market is slowing down. The new trend from early July shows that there is selling exhaustion from overseas investors. So far this year, FPIs have only been net sellers in the market due to the strong dollar, higher commodity prices, inflationary pressures, geopolitical tension, and rising interest rates. But the latest recovery in domestic equities and breather from concerns of macroeconomic risks signals that FPIs selling practice might be at the peak of exit with bullish tones coming in. However, a lot will depend on the way the rupee performs ahead. FPI selling is expected to come down if the Indian rupee consolidates in the current level.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}