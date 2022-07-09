FPIs selling in Indian market slows, ₹4,418 cr outflow so far in July. Rupee to play a big role1 min read . 06:43 PM IST
- In July, so far, FPIs have pulled out ₹4,418 crore from the Indian market. The selloff is slower compared to the previous week.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) funds outflow in the Indian market is slowing down. The new trend from early July shows that there is selling exhaustion from overseas investors. So far this year, FPIs have only been net sellers in the market due to the strong dollar, higher commodity prices, inflationary pressures, geopolitical tension, and rising interest rates. But the latest recovery in domestic equities and breather from concerns of macroeconomic risks signals that FPIs selling practice might be at the peak of exit with bullish tones coming in. However, a lot will depend on the way the rupee performs ahead. FPI selling is expected to come down if the Indian rupee consolidates in the current level.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) funds outflow in the Indian market is slowing down. The new trend from early July shows that there is selling exhaustion from overseas investors. So far this year, FPIs have only been net sellers in the market due to the strong dollar, higher commodity prices, inflationary pressures, geopolitical tension, and rising interest rates. But the latest recovery in domestic equities and breather from concerns of macroeconomic risks signals that FPIs selling practice might be at the peak of exit with bullish tones coming in. However, a lot will depend on the way the rupee performs ahead. FPI selling is expected to come down if the Indian rupee consolidates in the current level.
In July, so far, FPIs have pulled out ₹4,418 crore from the Indian market. The selloff is slower compared to the previous week. Of the total, the equity market witnessed the most outflow to the tune of ₹4,096 crore this month, while ₹844 crore was pulled out from the debt-VRR market and merely ₹7 crore is removed from the hybrid market. The debt market witnessed buying sentiment with an inflow of ₹529 crore so far in the month.
In July, so far, FPIs have pulled out ₹4,418 crore from the Indian market. The selloff is slower compared to the previous week. Of the total, the equity market witnessed the most outflow to the tune of ₹4,096 crore this month, while ₹844 crore was pulled out from the debt-VRR market and merely ₹7 crore is removed from the hybrid market. The debt market witnessed buying sentiment with an inflow of ₹529 crore so far in the month.