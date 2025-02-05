Shorts on Nifty, Bank Nifty hit record high. Are FPIs bracing for a market shock?
Summary
- Foreign investors have built record short positions ahead of the RBI’s policy decision on Friday, signalling caution—but could a short-covering rally be in store?
MUMBAI : Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had amassed a record 153,404 short contracts on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures as of Tuesday, a day before the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its three-day meeting (5-7 February). Markets widely expect a 25-basis-point rate cut.