FPIs snap 2-month buying to turn net sellers in August: ₹13,431 crore offloaded in Indian equities, debt inflow stable

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped their two-month buying streak in Indian equities and turned net sellers in August. FPIs were consistent buyers for June and July as stability had returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs had halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility over Lok Sabha elections, outperformance in Chinese markets, and other global cues had earlier weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.