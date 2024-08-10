FPIs snap 2-month buying to turn net sellers in August: ₹13,431 crore offloaded in Indian equities, debt inflow stable

  • FPIs sold 13,431 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at 7,044 crore as of August 9, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

Nikita Prasad
Published10 Aug 2024, 09:58 PM IST
FPIs snapped two-month buying streak to turn sellers in August: iStock
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped their two-month buying streak in Indian equities and turned net sellers in August. FPIs were consistent buyers for June and July as stability had returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs had halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility over Lok Sabha elections, outperformance in Chinese markets, and other global cues had earlier weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.

FPIs sold 13,431 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at 7,044 crore as of August 9, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total investment in debt markets stood at 6,261 crore so far in August.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 09:58 PM IST
