Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs snap 2-month buying to turn net sellers in August: 13,431 crore offloaded in Indian equities, debt inflow stable

FPIs snap 2-month buying to turn net sellers in August: ₹13,431 crore offloaded in Indian equities, debt inflow stable

Nikita Prasad

  • FPIs sold 13,431 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at 7,044 crore as of August 9, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

FPIs snapped two-month buying streak to turn sellers in August: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped their two-month buying streak in Indian equities and turned net sellers in August. FPIs were consistent buyers for June and July as stability had returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs had halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility over Lok Sabha elections, outperformance in Chinese markets, and other global cues had earlier weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.

FPIs sold 13,431 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at 7,044 crore as of August 9, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total investment in debt markets stood at 6,261 crore so far in August.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
