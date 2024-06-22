Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have finally snapped their two-month selling streak in Indian equities this month after stability returned to Indian markets with a fall in the 'VIX' volatility index. FPIs had halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024 and results, outperformance in Chinese markets, hawkish stance from central banks, and other global cues have weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.

FPIs invested ₹12,170 crore worth of Indian equities and the net investment stood at ₹25,085 crore as of June 21, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total debt inflows stand at ₹10,575 crore till the third week of June.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author