Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have finally snapped their two-month selling streak in Indian equities this month after stability returned to Indian markets with a fall in the 'VIX' volatility index. FPIs had halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024 and results, outperformance in Chinese markets, hawkish stance from central banks, and other global cues have weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FPIs invested ₹12,170 crore worth of Indian equities and the net investment stood at ₹25,085 crore as of June 21, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total debt inflows stand at ₹10,575 crore till the third week of June.

