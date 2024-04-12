FPIs sold FMCG, auto, financial services stocks the most in second half of March; bought telecom, capital goods shares
FPIs bought Indian equities worth ₹40,710 crore in the first 15 days of March, while they were net sellers to the tune of ₹5,612 crore in the second half of the month, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) infused a little over ₹35,000 crore in Indian equities during the month of March 2024, marking a significant uptick from the investment of ₹1,539 crore in February. This surge follows a substantial outflow of ₹25,744 crore witnessed in January.
