FPIs sold Oil & Gas, Construction, IT sector stocks the most; highest inflows seen in realty stocks
The highest FPI outflows was witnessed in the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector worth ₹3,683 crore during June 1-15. The sector saw FPI selling to the tune of ₹5,554 crore in May.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have turned net buyers in the Indian stock market during the month of June 2024. After heavy selling of over ₹34,000 crore in April and May, overseas investors bought Indian equities worth more than ₹12,000 crore this month so far.
