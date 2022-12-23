Further, on Nifty, Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty has breached and closed below the psychological level of 18000. Moreover, it has breached the rising support trendline which indicates that the Nifty is firmly in the grip of Bears. On the weekly charts, it has reached the 20-week moving average (17839) which can provide some relief during the next week, however, it is likely to be short-lived and overall short-term trend has turned negative. On the downside we expect the Nifty to drift lower till 17560 which is the 61.82% fibonacci retracement level of the rise from 16748 – 18889. In terms of levels, Crucial support is placed at 17730 – 17700 and the immediate resistance stands at 17930 – 18000."