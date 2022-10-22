Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained as net sellers so far in the current month with an outflow in equities of around ₹5,992 crore as of October 21, 2022. Despite the overall October month witnessing money going out from equities by FPIs, in the past few days, there has been a breather in selling pressure as markets condition stabilises with a focus now on major Q2 earnings. So far in 2022, market performance has been sustained due to stellar buying in DIIs and retail investors that offset the shocks of FPIs' selloff. In the near term, FPIs is likely to relax in their selling bias.

