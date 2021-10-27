FPIs stock value soars by $112 bilion to $667 billion in H1: Report

The market has been on a song since the second half of 2020 after the pandemic scare shaved off around 23% of the market in March 2020. But since then, the Sensex rallied to touch the 50,000-mark on February 3, 60,000 level on September 25 and 61,000 on October 14. The BSE barometer touched the 62,000-mark on October 19, from under 25,000 points in March 2020.