FPIs take U-turn on global cues, snap 2-month buying streak in Indian equities; 5 key factors behind sell-off

  • FPIs sold 1,027 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at 2,448 crore as of August 3, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

Nikita Prasad
Published3 Aug 2024, 10:37 PM IST
Trade Now
FPIs snapped their buying streak in the first week of August. Photo: iStock
FPIs snapped their buying streak in the first week of August. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) began August on a sour note, snapping their two-month buying streak in Indian equities. 

FPIs sold 1,027 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at 2,448 crore as of August 3, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total investment in debt markets stood at 3,641 crore so far in August.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹10 L

1 of 7Read Full Story
$1 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
$10,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
0.51 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
$5.9 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
8

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,127 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 10:37 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsFPIs take U-turn on global cues, snap 2-month buying streak in Indian equities; 5 key factors behind sell-off

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.85 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.2 (-2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.20
03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors

1,096.90
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.7 (-4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

376.95
03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.4 (8.77%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.95
03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.55 (6.9%)

One 97 Communications

526.75
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
29.55 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue