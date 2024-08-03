FPIs take U-turn on global cues, snap 2-month buying streak in Indian equities; 5 key factors behind sell-off

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) began August on a sour note, snapping their two-month buying streak in Indian equities.
FPIs sold ₹1,027 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at ₹2,448 crore as of August 3, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total investment in debt markets stood at ₹3,641 crore so far in August.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess