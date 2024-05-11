FPIs turn aggressive sellers on market crash; offload ₹17,083 crore in Indian equities: When will buying resume?
FPIs invested ₹17,083 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹16,797 crore as of May 10, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned aggressive buyers this month in Indian markets after the latest crash in equities over election volatility and hawkish stance from global central banks. Last month, FPIs tuned net sellers in Indian markets ever since reducing their buying momentum with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25).
