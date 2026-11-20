Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have staged a dramatic comeback to Indian equities in November, pumping in nearly ₹1.15 lakh crore so far this month after remaining net sellers through much of 2026, according to NSDL data. The turnaround is particularly striking against the backdrop of heavy withdrawals earlier this year: the monthly data shows equity outflows in January, March, April, May, June and October, with March alone witnessing selling worth ₹1.18 lakh crore.

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According to the NSDL data, FPIs have invested ₹1,14,959 crore in Indian equities in November so far, making it the strongest month in the period shown. This follows net outflows of ₹34,843 crore in October and comes after a prolonged phase of selling that had weighed on foreign investor sentiment towards Indian markets.

Also Read | Record FPI buying returns, but foreign investors are still picking their spots

FPI sectoral flows According to ICICI Securities, FPIs made net equity purchases worth ₹84,300 crore during the fortnight ended 15 November, with nearly 70% of the inflows concentrated in financials and discretionary consumption, including automobiles. Financials attracted the highest inflows of ₹43,100 crore, followed by other discretionary consumption at ₹8,100 crore, telecom and automobiles at ₹7,600 crore each, and IT and hardware at ₹5,100 crore. Other sectors that witnessed buying included FMCG ( ₹3,000 crore), other services ( ₹2,600 crore), energy ( ₹2,000 crore), construction materials and healthcare ( ₹1,000 crore each), power ( ₹700 crore), realty ( ₹600 crore) and metals and mining ( ₹300 crore).

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On the other hand, FPIs were marginal net sellers in industrials, including construction and capital goods, to the tune of ₹900 crore, while chemicals saw outflows of ₹400 crore. The sectoral trend points to a strong preference for financials and consumption-oriented stocks, while IT, FMCG and healthcare attracted relatively lower FPI allocations.

FPI Sectoral Flow

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What has changed? A combination of global portfolio rotation away from artificial intelligence-linked stocks, improving corporate earnings, more attractive valuations, a stronger rupee and softer crude oil prices has made Indian equities more appealing to overseas investors. Market experts believe the convergence of these factors has helped trigger the sharp reversal in foreign flows, although the sustainability of the buying will depend on whether the domestic earnings recovery continues and global conditions remain supportive.

Also Read | BofA Fund Manager Survey: FIIs overweight on India for 1st time since Jan 2026

Why are FPIs pouring money into Indian equities? Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, attributed the sharp reversal in FPI flows to five factors: the weakening of the global AI trade and the resulting sectoral rotation towards India; strong corporate earnings growth, with Nifty 50 companies reporting 27% earnings growth in the second quarter; relatively fair valuations, particularly among large-cap stocks; appreciation in the rupee against the US dollar; and declining crude oil prices.

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He said the rare convergence of these favourable factors had triggered the inflows. Vijayakumar expects the trend to sustain, particularly if corporate earnings continue to improve, although he cautioned that intermittent bouts of profit booking could lead to occasional dips.

Mohit Gulati, Managing Partner at ITI Alternates, said India has emerged as an attractive destination for global investors seeking to diversify away from the AI trade. He pointed out that by mid-October, Indian market valuations relative to other emerging markets had fallen to historic lows, while corporate earnings subsequently came in significantly ahead of expectations.

"For FPIs, it was simply a risk-reward call," Gulati said, adding that the money returning to Indian equities in November was following earnings rather than short-term market momentum. If earnings continue to deliver in the December quarter, he believes the inflows could extend beyond a temporary rebound.

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Four triggers behind November's FPI comeback Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said foreign investors have bought more than ₹1 lakh crore worth of Indian equities in November so far, making it the highest monthly inflow on record. The previous record was around ₹65,000–66,000 crore in November 2020, he said.

Arora identified four key factors behind the turnaround. First, global investors are moving money away from AI-related stocks, while India, which had underperformed for several months, is emerging as an attractive destination for fresh allocations.

Second, the US midterm election results on 3 November, in which Democrats won both the House of Representatives and the Senate, provided greater political clarity, according to Arora.

Third, the sharp correction in crude oil prices has improved the outlook for India. Brent crude fell from around $117 to the mid-$90s within a week, easing concerns around inflation, the rupee and the country's import bill.

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Finally, domestic corporate earnings have remained reasonably strong, lending support to the investment case for Indian equities.

Will FPI inflows sustain? The key question for investors now is whether November's buying marks the beginning of a sustained return of foreign capital or is merely a tactical shift in global allocations.

Vijayakumar believes the inflow trend can continue, particularly if corporate earnings growth improves further. However, he expects occasional pauses as investors book profits.

Gulati also sees the potential for inflows to last beyond November, provided companies continue to report strong earnings in the December quarter. In his assessment, the return of foreign money is being driven by improving fundamentals and more attractive valuations rather than momentum alone.

Arora, however, cautioned against interpreting one strong month as a complete reversal of the broader trend. He said FPIs sold a net ₹4.5 lakh crore between January and October, meaning they would still remain net sellers for the year even after November's substantial buying.

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He added that the pace of inflows could moderate if crude prices rise again or US bond yields move higher. For now, the direction of crude oil prices and the sustainability of corporate earnings growth will be important indicators of whether foreign investors continue to increase their exposure to Indian equities.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.