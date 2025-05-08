FPIs turn bullish on index futures amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, but risks loom
SummaryForeign investors turned net long on index futures for the first time in seven months, signalling renewed optimism in Indian markets. But analysts warn that any retaliation from Pakistan after the recent air strikes could derail the recovery from the lows of last month.
MUMBAI : Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are showing growing confidence in India’s markets, undeterred by the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more