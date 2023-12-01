FPIs turn buyers in November after 2 months of outflow, inflows in debt market highest in 2023; will the trend continue?
After 2 straight months of selling shares, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned buyers of Indian equities in November as US treasury bond yields declined after rising to a peak in October. FPIs bought Indian equities worth ₹9,001 crore after selling shares worth ₹24,548 crore in October and ₹14,767 crore in September, data with the depositories showed.
