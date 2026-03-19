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FPIs dump financial stocks worth ₹31,800 crore in first half of March; overall outflows top ₹52,700 crore

FPIs offloaded financial services stocks worth 31,831 crore between March 1 and 15. This sharp reversal follows net buying of 8,418 crore in the sector in February.

Ankit Gohel
Updated19 Mar 2026, 12:07 PM IST
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FPI outflows from the Indian stock market stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,704 crore during the first fortnight of March 2025.
FPI outflows from the Indian stock market stood at ₹52,704 crore during the first fortnight of March 2025.
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Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) heavily dumped financial services stocks in the first half of March, amid heightened global geopolitical tensions and a weakening rupee driven by rising crude oil prices in the backdrop of the escalating US-Iran conflict.

According to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), FPIs offloaded financial services stocks worth 31,831 crore between March 1 and 15. This sharp reversal follows net buying of 8,418 crore in the sector in February.

Overall, FPI outflows from the Indian stock market stood at 52,704 crore during the first fortnight of March 2025. The selling pressure intensified further, with total outflows reaching 77,214 crore as of March 18 — marking the highest monthly outflow since January 2025, as per NSDL data.

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However, FPIs had turned net buyers in the Indian stock market in February, snapping a three-month streak of outflows. The domestic equities saw FPI buying worth 22,615 crore in February.

Sectors witnessing highest FPI outflows

The financial services sector recorded the highest FPI outflows, exceeding 31,000 crore during March 1–15. Consequently, total FPI investment in the sector declined by 11% to 20,71,813 crore as on March 15, down from 23,26,577 crore at the end of February.

This was followed by the Automobile and Auto Components sector which witnessed FPI selling worth 4,807 during the period.

Apart from these, Telecommunication recorded FPI outflows worth 3,856 crore, followed by Construction at 2,975 crore, Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels at 2,932 crore, Healthcare at 2,436 crore, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) at 2,403 crore, and Realty at 2,133 crore.

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Additionally, consumer durables, construction materials, and information technology (IT) sectors each recorded FPI outflows exceeding 1,000 crore during the period. Notably, the IT sector had already witnessed substantial FPI selling of 16,949 crore in February.

Sectors attracting FPI inflows

On the other hand, FPI inflows were primarily concentrated in the capital goods sector, which attracted investments worth 3,897 crore between March 1 and 15.

Metals & Mining sectors saw buying worth 876 crore, followed by Consumer Services at 531 crore and Power at 602 crore. The chemicals sector witnessed FPI inflows of 225 crore during the period.

Overall, the data indicates a clear sectoral shift in FPI positioning, with investors reducing exposure to rate-sensitive and consumption-linked sectors while selectively allocating capital to industrial and cyclical segments.

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