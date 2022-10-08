The first week of October witnessed more money coming into the equity market from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Despite the volatility in the equity market due to global headwinds, FPIs have pumped in about ₹2,440 crore here so far in October. As of now, the appetite for equities is better compared to the debt market as the start of this month recorded an outflow in the latter.

