FPIs turn net buyers in equity market in first week of Oct by infusing 2,440 cr

As of now, the appetite for equities is better compared to the debt market as the start of this month recorded an outflow in the latter.
1 min read . 10:24 AM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar

  • Despite the volatility in the equity market due to global headwinds, FPIs have pumped in about 2,440 crore here so far in October.

The first week of October witnessed more money coming into the equity market from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Despite the volatility in the equity market due to global headwinds, FPIs have pumped in about 2,440 crore here so far in October. As of now, the appetite for equities is better compared to the debt market as the start of this month recorded an outflow in the latter.

As per NSDL data, a total of 2,440 crore has been pumped by FPIs in the domestic equities between October 3 to 7, outrunning the debt market which recorded an outflow of 2,948 crore. On the other hand, debt-VRR saw an inflow of 459 crore while hybrid instruments registered a marginal outflow of 89 crore.

In September 2022, FPIs halted their buying streak of the two-consecutive month and pulled out 7,624 crore as inflationary pressure accelerated and recession fears escalated in major economies amidst monetary policy tightening.

August is the biggest buying month so far in 2022, with an inflow of 51,204 crore in the equities followed by July where 4,989 crore was invested.

So far in October, FPIs have removed 138 crore in the overall Indian market (equity, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrids) as equities minimised the pace of outflows.

Year-to-date, FPIs have removed about 1,66,349 crore from equities alone. Taking other instruments into consideration, the overall Indian market saw an outflow of 1,72,891 crore so far in the current year.

