FPIs turn net buyers in February, infuse ₹1,539 crore in Indian equities; Will inflows sustain in March?
FPIs have bought ₹1,539 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹31,817 crore as of February 29, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped January's selling streak in Indian markets, and turned net buyers in February despite high US bond yields. However, the capital outflow from Indian equities by FPIs stands at ₹20,004 crore so far in 2024.
