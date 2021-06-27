NEW DELHI : After remaining net sellers for two months in a row, foreign portfolio investors ( FPIs ) in June turned net buyers by pumping in a net ₹12,714 crore into Indian markets.

Prior to this, overseas investors had pulled out ₹2,666 crore in May and ₹9,435 crore in April.

According to depositories data, FPIs invested ₹15,282 crore in equities between June 1 and 25.

At the same time, FPIs withdrew ₹2,568 crore from the debt segment.

The total net inflow stood at ₹12,714 crore during the period under review.

Bajaj Capital Joint Chairman and MD Sanjiv Bajaj said the inflow in June is on account of "favourable global cues and improving outlook for the Indian economy amidst a sharp fall in the number of COVID-19 cases easing of lockdown restrictions in some parts and a pick-up in vaccination."

India can witness 'V'-shaped growth revival amid forecast of a normal monsoon, supportive monetary policy, a deleverage balance sheet of corporate sector and a well-capitalised banking system, he added.

Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar said, "High delivery volumes in IT (information technology) and metal stocks indicate strong institutional buying."

Kotak Securities Executive Vice-President (Equity Technical Research) Shrikant Chouhan said that overall, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index gained nearly 1.49 per cent this week.

Execpt India and Indonesia, all key emerging and Asian markets have seen FPI outflows this month to date, he further noted.

Indonesia saw month-to-date FPI inflows of USD 363 million. On the flip side, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Philippines saw month-to-date FPI outflows of USD 2,426 million, USD 1,218 million, USD 124 million and USD 64 million, respectively, he said.

Morningstar India Associate Director (Manager Research) Himanshu Srivastava said, "From the long-term perspective, India would attract foreign investments as the macroeconomic environment improves and domestic economy starts treading on the recovery path."

So far, the ultra-loose monetary policy stance by central banks globally to support economy in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic had opened flood gates of foreign money into emerging markets like India, he added.

However, the US Federal Reserve's hawkish statement dented sentiments and prompted foreign investors to turn cautious, he said.

