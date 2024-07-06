FPIs turn net buyers in June with equity inflow at ₹26,565 crore, begin July on positive note; Here’s why

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped their two-month selling streak and turned net buyers in Indian equities last month after stability returned to Indian markets with a fall in the 'VIX' volatility index. FPIs had halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024 and results, outperformance in Chinese markets, and other global cues have weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.