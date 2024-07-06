Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs turn net buyers in June with equity inflow at 26,565 crore, begin July on positive note; Here's why

FPIs turn net buyers in June with equity inflow at ₹26,565 crore, begin July on positive note; Here's why

Nikita Prasad

  • FPIs invested 7,962 crore worth of Indian equities and the net investment stood at 14,128 crore as of July 5, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

FPIs had invested Rs7,300 crore during July and August. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped their two-month selling streak and turned net buyers in Indian equities last month after stability returned to Indian markets with a fall in the 'VIX' volatility index. FPIs had halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024 and results, outperformance in Chinese markets, and other global cues have weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.

FPIs invested 12,170 crore worth of Indian equities and the net investment stood at 25,085 crore as of June 21, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total debt inflows stand at 10,575 crore till the third week of June.

