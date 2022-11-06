FPIs turn net buyers; invest 15,280 crore in equities in first week of November

"The strong FPI flows in Indian markets in the first week of November was on the back of expectations that the US Fed in its FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting announcement on the 2nd of November would turn more dovish than they had been in the past post another 75 bps rate hike. This has led to a risk on the environment globally thus leading to increased FPI flows to India," Manish Jeloka, Co-head of Products & Solutions, Sanctum Wealth, said.