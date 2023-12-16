FPIs turn net buyers, pump ₹42,733 in Indian equities; Inflows rise after US Fed signals end of tightening cycle
FPIs have bought ₹42,733 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹51,787 crore as of December 15, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started December on a cheerful note after finally having reversed their selling streak in November, emerging net buyers in the Indian stock market. The inflow has intensified on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024. This led to a crash in US bond yields and triggered foreign fund inflows into emerging markets like India.
