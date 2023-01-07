Dr.V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "FPIs have turned sustained sellers in the market. They sold for eleven consecutive days taking the cumulative selling to ₹14,300 crores. And, the money taken out is being invested in the underperformers of last year like China and Europe, which are doing well now. Clearly, FII money is chasing lower valuations by selling in overvalued markets like India."