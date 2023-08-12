FPIs turn net sellers in August, offload over ₹7,000 crore after 3-month rally; analysts see profit-booking3 min read 12 Aug 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) performance remains muted on D-Street so far in August, far lower than the inflows sustained in the last three months. FPIs bought ₹3,272 crore worth of Indian equities and infused a total of ₹6,241 crore as of August 11, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data. Month till-date, FPIs have sold Indian stocks to the tune of ₹7,543 crore, according to analysts.
