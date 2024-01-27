FPIs turn net sellers in January, offload ₹24,734 crore in Indian equities: Why did they snap buying streak?
FPIs have sold ₹24,734 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹9,663 crore as of January 25, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped their buying streak in January and turned massive sellers in Indian markets, driven by global cues. However, FPIs started 2024 on a positive note as investments saw a sharp uptick in December 2023 after FPIs reversed their three-month selling streak in November 2023.
