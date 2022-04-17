FPIs turn net sellers last week, pulls out over 4,500 cr from equity markets

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From April 1 to 8, FPI were net buyers with an investment of ₹7,707 crore in the equities. However, with the outflow mentioned above between April 11-13, now FPI's investment so far this month stands at ₹3,189 crore.
Last week, markets only had a three-day trading session. Trading in markets has been shut on April 14 and 15 due to Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday. While markets are closed on April 16 and 17 due to weekends. The trading will resume now on April 18 (tomorrow).
In last week's trading session, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Though the global markets have already factored higher levels of inflation owing to high fuel and food prices, the unfavorable numbers dampened investor sentiments."
In the first quarter of 2022, foreign investors have sharply booked profits in the Indian markets. Outflow in the equities was at ₹33,303 crore in January, followed by an outflow of ₹35,592 crore and ₹41,123 crore in February and March this year.
So far, in 2022, foreign investors have removed about ₹1,06,829 crore from the Indian equity market.
Meanwhile, so far in 2022, FPI outflow is at ₹2,524 crore in the debt market, while it stands at ₹6,433 crore in the debt-VRR market. On the contrary, the hybrid market has been witnessing buying sentiments this year with an inflow of ₹1,677 crore year-to-date.
Overall, year-to-date, FPIs are net sellers with an inflow of ₹1,14,109 crore in the Indian market ( including equity, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrid).
FPIs stance in the coming weeks will give a broader picture of whether April will also be another month of profit booking this year as in the previous months.
"With the onset of the earnings season, the market is likely to be buoyed by sector-specific momentum," Nair added.