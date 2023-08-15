FPIs turn wary on Indian stocks, become net sellers of futures3 min read 15 Aug 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Selling stock futures acts as a hedge against a fall in the underlying stock price as the loss from its value is offset by the gain made by going short on its derivative contract.
MUMBAI : Amid expectations of heightened market turbulence in the wake of India’s surging retail price inflation and slowing merchandise exports, which impacts the rupee, FPIs have turned net sellers of Indian stock futures of a significant quantity in just four days, a rare occurrence, according to market experts, who see this as a move to hedge their profits against a falling market.
