In the market week that ended on December 9, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made more selling in the equity market tracking broad-based selloffs globally. Although RBI's softer rate hike by 35 bps in repo rate could have lifted the market's cautious mood, however, it would be the central bank's stance that remained unchanged indicating the fight for tackling inflation is not over yet and that led investors to the edge. Also, investors are in a wait-and-watch mode for US Federal Reserve's next policy meeting and inflation data. By end of December 9th, FPIs inflow stood at ₹4,500 crore in the Indian equities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}