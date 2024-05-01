FPIs turn net sellers worth ₹8,671 crore in April after 2 months of buying; will the trend continue?
After 2 straight months of inflows, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned sellers in April. FPIs sold Indian equities worth ₹8,671 crore during the month on the back of a rise in US bond yields and higher crude oil prices. Furthermore, higher-than-expected US inflation cut hopes of early rate cuts by the Fed will keep yields high and also aided the outflows.
