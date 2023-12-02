FPIs turn positive with net inflow of ₹9,000 crore in Indian equities during November
The FPI inflows into Indian equities during the month of November stood at ₹9,001 crore as against selling of over ₹39,000 crore in September and October together, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.
The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have turned net buyers in the Indian stock market in November after three consecutive months of abated selling. The decline in the US treasury yields and softening of dollar amid rising bets that the US Federal Reserve is done with interest rate hike have acted as key catalysts for the foreign fund inflows into emerging markets like India.
