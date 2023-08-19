FPIs turn net sellers on strong US dollar, bond yields; August investment at ₹8,394 crore so far3 min read 19 Aug 2023, 05:27 PM IST
In the cash market FPIs sold stocks for ₹10,921 crore and were net sellers on 10 days and buyers in only three days in August, so far, according to analysts.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) performance remains muted on D-Street so far in August due to the rising US bond yields and stronger US dollar, after sustained buying in the last three months. FPIs bought ₹8,394 crore worth of Indian equities and infused a total of ₹13,948 crore as of August 18, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data. The ₹8,394 crore-figure also includes bulk deals and investment in primary market.
