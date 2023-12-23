FPIs turn sharply positive in December pump ₹57,313 crore in Indian equities; Will the inflows continue?
FPIs have bought ₹57,313 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹77,388 crore as of December 22, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sharply positive in December and finally having reversed their selling streak in November, emerging net buyers in the Indian stock market. The inflow has intensified on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024. This led to a crash in US bond yields and triggered foreign fund inflows into emerging markets like India.
