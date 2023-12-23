comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs turn sharply positive in December pump 57,313 crore in Indian equities; Will the inflows continue?
Back Back

FPIs turn sharply positive in December pump ₹57,313 crore in Indian equities; Will the inflows continue?

 Nikita Prasad

FPIs have bought ₹57,313 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹77,388 crore as of December 22, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

FPIs have turned sharply positive in December. Photo: iStockPremium
FPIs have turned sharply positive in December. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sharply positive in December and finally having reversed their selling streak in November, emerging net buyers in the Indian stock market. The inflow has intensified on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024. This led to a crash in US bond yields and triggered foreign fund inflows into emerging markets like India.

FPIs have bought 57,313 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at 77,388 crore as of December 22, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. FPIs heavily bought stocks in banking and IT segments, according to analysts.

"FPI inflows which were negative in the previous 3 months have sharply turned positive in December. Total FPI inflows in December through 22nd is 57,313 crores including the buying through stock exchanges and primary market. The steady decline in US bond yields have caused this sudden change in the strategy of FPIs,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

FPI activity in Indian markets

FPIs were net sellers in August, September and October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. FPIs were net buyers till November 15, but reversed the selling trend and invested on November 15 and 16. During August, September October and till November 15, FPIs cumulatively sold stocks for 83,422 crore through the exchanges.

FPI inflows into Indian equities during November stood at 9,001 crore, compared to over 39,000 crore worth of shares sold in September and October together, according to NSDL data. Taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, FPI inflows were at 24,546 crore during the month.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Dec 2023, 04:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App