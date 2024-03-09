FPIs turn steady buyers in India, invest ₹11,823 crore in equities in March; Check 3 reasons behind the inflows
FPIs have bought ₹11,823 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹15,559 crore as of March 7, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have emerged as steady buyers in Indian markets, extending the modest buying streak picked up in February despite high US bond yields.
