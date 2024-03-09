Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have emerged as steady buyers in Indian markets, extending the modest buying streak picked up in February despite high US bond yields. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FPIs have bought ₹11,823 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹15,559 crore as of March 7, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. FPIs infused ₹3,316 crore in debt markets so far this month, extending the positive momentum in bonds picked up in 2023.

"FPIs are turning steady buyers in India as evidenced by the net buying of equity worth ₹11823 crores this month up to 8th March. FPIs were big sellers in January and very modest buyers in February,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Why are FPIs buying steadily in Indian markets? According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, there are mainly three reasons for FPIs' renewed interest by in India.

Resilience in Indian stock markets: ‘’One, the Indian market is showing great resilience and every dip is getting bought. FPIs have been forced to buy the same shares which they sold at higher prices, which is a losing game'', said the analyst. Benchmark Sensex and Nifty edged higher to close at fresh record highs on in the previous session driven by gains in metal shares amid firm global trends and foreign fund inflows. The frontline indices hit record highs last week extending the broader winning streak after strong macroeconomic indicators.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 33.40 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at a new peak of 74,119.39. During the day, it jumped 159.18 points to hit an all-time high of 74,245.17. The broader Nifty rose by 19.50 points to close at a record 22,493.55. During the day, it climbed 51.6 points or 0.22 per cent to an all-time high of 22,525.65.

US bond yields: ‘’Two, US bond yields have been steadily declining (the 10-year yield has declined from above 4.3 per cent to 4.08 per cent now) and this has halted the switch from equity to bonds. The FPI strategy of selling equity in emerging markets to buy US bonds has stopped,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

Robust economic growth: Three, the Indian economy is growing at better-than-expected rates (FY24 GDP growth is likely to be around 7.6%, far ahead of other large economies) and this will have a positive impact on corporate earnings and consequently on the stock market.

FPI activity in Indian markets FPIs outflow initially declined in February until they were net buyers by the end of the month, despite high US bond yields. The inflow into Indian equities stood at ₹1,539 crore and the debt market investment rose to ₹22,419 crore in February on top of the ₹19,836 crore bought in January.

FPIs turned massive sellers in January 2024 snapping their buying streak as investments saw a sharp uptick in December 2023 after they reversed their three-month selling streak in November 2023.

However, inflow intensified in December on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024. This led to a crash in US bond yields and triggered foreign fund inflows into emerging markets like India.

For the entire calendar year 2023, FPIs bought ₹1.71 lakh crore in Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹2.37 lakh crore taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to NSDL data. FPIs' net investment in Indian debt market stands at ₹68,663 crore during 2023.

FPI inflows into Indian equities during November 2023 stood at ₹9,001 crore, compared to over ₹39,000 crore worth of shares sold in September and October together, according to NSDL data. Taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, FPI inflows were at ₹24,546 crore during the month.

Overall, only four months in 2023--January, February, September, and October- saw net FPI outflows from Indian equities. May, June, and July each recorded FPI inflows above ₹43,800 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

