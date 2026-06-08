FPIs will return when global macro conditions stabilise: Franklin Templeton India president

Corporate margins could face a squeeze over the next few quarters as input cost pressures from the West Asia conflict filter through. This is causing a recalibration of earnings expectations for the current fiscal , according to Avinash Satwalekar, president of Franklin Templeton - India. However, he noted that recent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has lowered India's premium valuation, improving the medium-term risk-reward ratio for investors.
Satwalekar, who oversees a business with over ₹1.23 trillion in assets under management, expects global capital to return once macro headwinds stabilise as India's structural growth story remains intact.
Here are some excerpts from the interview.
Nifty earnings have seen a recovery in the past two quarters. With oil on the boil, what's your assessment going forward?
Before the escalation in West Asia, the domestic economy was starting to benefit from the cumulative impact of monetary easing, direct tax rationalisation and GST-related measures. The conflict has led to disruptions in energy supplies from the Gulf and a resultant surge in prices of fuels. This is expected to impact consumption demand as companies pass on higher input prices to consumers.