FPIs will return when global macro conditions stabilise: Franklin Templeton India president

Corporate margins could face a squeeze over the next few quarters as input cost pressures from the West Asia conflict filter through. This is causing a recalibration of earnings expectations for the current fiscal , according to Avinash Satwalekar, president of Franklin Templeton - India. However, he noted that recent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has lowered India's premium valuation, improving the medium-term risk-reward ratio for investors.
Corporate margins could face a squeeze over the next few quarters as input cost pressures from the West Asia conflict filter through. This is causing a recalibration of earnings expectations for the current fiscal , according to Avinash Satwalekar, president of Franklin Templeton - India. However, he noted that recent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has lowered India's premium valuation, improving the medium-term risk-reward ratio for investors.
Satwalekar, who oversees a business with over ₹1.23 trillion in assets under management, expects global capital to return once macro headwinds stabilise as India's structural growth story remains intact.
Satwalekar, who oversees a business with over ₹1.23 trillion in assets under management, expects global capital to return once macro headwinds stabilise as India's structural growth story remains intact.
Here are some excerpts from the interview.
Nifty earnings have seen a recovery in the past two quarters. With oil on the boil, what's your assessment going forward?
Before the escalation in West Asia, the domestic economy was starting to benefit from the cumulative impact of monetary easing, direct tax rationalisation and GST-related measures. The conflict has led to disruptions in energy supplies from the Gulf and a resultant surge in prices of fuels. This is expected to impact consumption demand as companies pass on higher input prices to consumers.
Higher input prices are also expected to impact corporate margins over the next few quarters and the full pass-through of higher input costs may play out over the next year, after which margin pressures may ease. High-frequency indicators such as demand for automobiles, cement, steel, power and credit growth remained intact in March and April.
Structurally, India's medium-term growth drivers remain intact. Trade and economic cooperation agreements signed over the past year with key regions including the Middle East, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, along with a weaker rupee, are expected to open-up export opportunities.
Corporate earnings expectations are undergoing a recalibration. Elevated commodity costs combined with limited near-term pricing power are likely to weigh on margins in FY27, especially across discretionary and manufacturing-linked sectors. As seen in previous energy-led cycles, margin recovery tends to be backended, suggesting that part of the earnings impact may shift into FY28 rather than representing a permanent loss of growth.
RBI has maintained the status quo on policy rates during the June policy meeting and continued with a neutral policy stance. The focus remains on supporting growth while maintaining policy flexibility.
Which sectors do you like and which ones will you avoid?
We favour sectors where earnings visibility remains relatively strong and balance sheets are resilient. We continue to be positive on financials, particularly large private banks, where FY26 represented a relatively weak earnings period and FY27 should benefit from improving credit growth, stable asset quality and a favourable base for margins.
On consumption, we focus largely on companies benefiting from long -term growth drivers like formalization, premiumization and rising discretionary spending rather than pure FMCG consumption. Export-oriented sectors such as pharma are relatively better positioned to benefit from currency depreciation, while manufacturing segments may face continued margin compression.
Do you feel markets have priced in the worst of the conflict?
Since the start of the conflict, the market has declined about 7% as of the start of June. This is not the first time the market is witnessing volatility due to geopolitical concerns. It declined about 11% during the US-Iraq war of 2003 and at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. However, the market recovered and delivered positive returns over 12-month periods after the onset of these crises.
With respect to the present conflict, we believe the worst could be behind us. The market may continue to witness volatility until a definite conclusion is reached and the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.
Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn $58 billion from India's equity cash segment since 2025. Do you see them returning?
FPI outflows from India have been largely driven by the lack of earnings growth, as well as the AI (artificial intelligence) theme being stronger in other developed and emerging markets. Concerns about earnings have increased due to the West Asia conflict. Having said that, the outflows have caused valuations to decline across market caps, and large cap valuations are below their long-term averages.
India is a long-term structural growth story that can deliver double-digit earnings growth. While Taiwan and Korea have enjoyed strong flows in the near term driven by AI-led capital expenditure, historically, these markets have been more cyclical and dependent on global technology demand.
India, by contrast, is primarily a domestic demand story. Despite the global challenges, India remains the fastest-growing large economy with growth projections for 2026 remaining above 6%. India’s free trade agreements are opening new export-led growth opportunities. Policy measures to boost domestic manufacturing in areas like semiconductors, defence, solar panels, ship building and electronics are poised to drive GDP growth. India’s young demographics and rising per-capita income also bode well for consumption-led growth.
The recent correction has narrowed India's valuation premium and improved medium-term risk-reward. As macro headwinds stabilize, we believe India could become more competitive for global capital again.
There is a perception among some market veterans that mutual funds are facilitating FPIs exits at high prices, causing the rupee to crash and stocks to fall. What is your view?
FPIs decide allocations based on relative valuations, global liquidity, interest rates, geopolitical developments, and opportunity sets across markets. Had there been no domestic flows, India may have experienced a deeper market correction without necessarily seeing materially lower FPI outflows. One could argue the opposite: the presence of a large and stable domestic investor base is a sign of market maturity. Domestic flows have acted as a stabilising force rather than an enabling force. Net inflows for DIIs (domestic institutional investors) were ₹8.7 trillion in the 12 months to April 2026, versus net outflows of ₹4.1 trillion for FPIs, indicating the counterbalance by DIIs, which include mutual funds.
Retail investors have shown confidence in mutual funds as a vehicle for long-term wealth building. This is reflected in SIP (systematic investment plan) flows, which exceeded ₹32,000 crore in March, when the broader market saw an 11% decline. SIP flows remained above ₹31,000 crore in April despite the continued global challenges.
Two big public issues are slated for this year. Will the Street have an appetite for the large ones?
Market participants have shifted their focus from narratives to earnings and business numbers when evaluating new listings. Businesses with robust fundamentals and earnings potential will attract investors. Companies with strong business models, reasonable valuations and clear growth visibility should continue to attract capital, while aggressively priced offerings may face greater scrutiny.