FPIs withdraw 12,300 cr in April from equities on fear of US Fed rate hike

On account of US Fed interest rate hike, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FFPIs) have withdrawn around ₹12,300 crore from the Indian equity market in April 2022 till date. FPIs have remained net sellers for last six months as from October 2021 to March 2022, they have pulled out massive ₹1.48 lakh crore from Indian equities. According to stock market experts, this continuous selling by FPIS can be attributed to two major reasons — US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike and geopolitical tension caused by Russia-Ukraine war. Apart from equities, FPIs withdrew a net ₹1,282 crore from the debt markets in April 2022 as well.

