FPIs withdraw 86 crore from Indian market in July so far

Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India said that FPIs have adopted a "cautious stance" with respect to investment in Indian markets. There is a surge in coronavirus cases globally, tension is increasing between the US and China, and Indian economy is still limping. "These may act as a deterrent for foreign investors," he said. However, he noted that a high quantum was invested by FPIs in equities during the last week.