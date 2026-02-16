Fractal Analytics IPO listing: Shares list at 3% discount to the IPO price

Fractal Analytics IPO listing: Shares of Fractal Analytics made a dull debut in the Indian stock market on Monday, February 16, as they listed at a 3% discount to the IPO price of ₹900.

Fractal Analytics share price opened at ₹876 on the NSE and ₹873 on the BSE. This means that the IPO allottees made a loss of 3% on the Fractal Analytics IPO listing.

The listing was in line with grey market expectations, indicating a weak debut. Ahead of the listing, the GMP of Fractal Analytics’ IPO stood at ₹-28, according to Investorgain.

Fractal Analytics IPO details By the end of the bidding period, the issue garnered a healthy response, led by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was booked 4.18 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.06 times. Retail investors' quota was subscribed 1.03 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Fractal Analytics IPO subscription stood at 2.66 times, according to BSE data.

The allotment of the Fractal Analytics IPO was finalised on Thursday, February 12.

The price band for the Fractal Analytics IPO was set at ₹857 to ₹900 per equity share with a face value of Re 1. The lot size comprises 16 equity shares and multiples of 16 thereafter.

The ₹2,834-crore offering included a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component amounting to ₹1,810.4 crore. The company intends to use part of the proceeds to help its subsidiary repay certain outstanding borrowings.

A portion of the funds will also be allocated toward the purchase of laptops, expansion of office space, and investments in research and development, sales and marketing, as well as potential acquisitions.

Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics delivers end-to-end artificial intelligence solutions and data-driven insights to large global enterprises across multiple industries and business functions.

The company focuses on sectors including consumer packaged goods and retail, technology, media and telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

As of March 31, 2025, Fractal’s client base featured global technology leaders such as Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla.

Kotak Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Goldman Sachs are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar.