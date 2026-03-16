Fractal Analytics, Park Medi, two others slip up to 7% as lock-in for 3.6 crore shares expires today

Shares of four newly-listed companies declined on Monday, March 16, as a total of 3.6 crore shares became eligible for trading following the expiry of their IPO lock-in periods.

Fractal Analytics share price fell as much as 4.35% after approximately 0.69 crore shares (4% of its total equity) became available for trading; the current stock price is roughly 12% lower than its IPO price of ₹900.

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Aye Finance stock price dropped 7.42% as its one-month lock-in period expired, making around 1.76 crore shares (7%) available for trading. Park Medi World experienced a 3.2% decline as 0.85 crore shares (2%) were unlocked for trade, while Nephrocare Health Services fell by 2.8% after 0.28 crore shares (3%) were made tradable on March 16.

It is important to note that the end of the shareholder lock-in period does not automatically imply that all these shares will be sold in the public market. It simply indicates that they are now permitted to be traded.

According to a report by Nuvama Wealth Management, the lock-in periods for pre-listing investors in 88 companies that went public recently are set to conclude between March 11 and June 29, 2026, which could release shares worth nearly $72 billion (around ₹6.6 lakh crore).

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1-month share lock-in expiry In late March, around 0.3 crore shares (4%) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health are scheduled to be unlocked on March 27. Following that, nearly 0.2 crore shares (7%) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery and about 0.4 crore shares (4%) of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions will be released on March 30. As we move into April, roughly 0.4 crore shares (3%) of Omnitech Engineering will become available for trading starting April 1 as their lock-in period comes to an end.

3-month share lock-in expiry Several companies that were recently listed will have their three-month IPO lock-in periods end in the coming months, allowing early investors to sell a portion of their shares. Among these, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will have approximately 0.7 crore shares (1%) eligible for trading on March 17, followed by KSH International with 0.3 crore shares (4%) on March 19 and Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality with 0.4 crore shares (6%) on March 27.

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In April, 5.9 crore shares (1%) of Bharat Coking Coal Limited, 1.1 crore shares (5%) of Amagi Media Labs, and 3.5 crore shares (6%) of Shadowfax Technologies will be available for trading. Subsequently, 0.7 crore shares of Fractal Analytics, 1.8 crore shares of Aye Finance, along with smaller amounts from Gaudium IVF and Women Health, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, and Omnitech Engineering will also be unlocked throughout May and June.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.