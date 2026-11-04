Fractal Analytics share price: AI stock rallies 12% after Q2 results - Net profit soars 139%, revenue crosses $100 mn

Shares of Fractal Analytics rallied as much as 12% on Wednesday, November 4, after the artificial intelligence (AI) company reported strong earnings for the September quarter of FY27. The stock climbed to an intraday high of ₹820.75 on the BSE, compared with its previous closing price of ₹732.60.

The strong rally followed a sharp improvement in profitability, double-digit revenue growth and an expansion in operating margins. The company also reported its first-ever quarter with operating revenue crossing the $100 million mark, reflecting continued demand for its enterprise AI solutions.

Fractal Analytics Q2 results: Net income jumps 139%, revenue grows 20% Fractal Analytics reported a 139% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net income to ₹79.2 crore in Q2FY27. Consolidated operating revenue increased 20% YoY to ₹956.5 crore, marking the company's first quarter with revenue exceeding $100 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 71% YoY, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 123 basis points to 16%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased 10% in constant currency terms. Growth was led by the healthcare and life sciences (HLS) business, which recorded a 79% YoY increase. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment also delivered strong growth of 30%, extending the momentum seen over the past several quarters.

Commenting on the performance, Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group CEO of Fractal, said AI models were becoming increasingly capable and cheaper, creating opportunities for companies to integrate AI into critical business decisions.

He added that the company's quarterly performance reflected this momentum, with revenue crossing $100 million and net income more than doubling.

Fractal Analytics share price trend: Stock 27% below 52-week high Despite Wednesday's sharp rally, Fractal Analytics shares remained 27% below their 52-week high of ₹1,119.60, recorded in May 2026. The stock had touched its 52-week low of ₹697.20 on October 12, 2026.

The stock has gained 13% over the past month and 3% in three months. However, it remained down 17% over the six-month period.

Should you buy? According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, a breakout has been witnessed above the fractal resistance of 786, indicating improving bullish momentum. More importantly, the stock is sustaining above this breakout level, suggesting that buying interest remains intact and the breakout is gaining strength, he added. The hourly RSI is also displaying positive momentum, supporting the prevailing bullish bias.

“The 780–786 zone will now act as an important support area, and traders should monitor this zone for any signs of buying interest. As long as the stock sustains above this support band, the positive outlook remains intact. The immediate resistance is placed near 860. Traders may consider accumulating the stock on dips towards the 780–786 zone rather than chasing the price at higher levels. A sustained move above 860 could further strengthen the bullish outlook.” he suggested.

Fractal Analytics builds AI models, platforms and products for enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Its operations are organised around three pillars: AIT, which focuses on transforming business workflows and decisions using AI; AIF, which builds the data and knowledge layer for enterprise AI; and AIW, which helps organisations redesign work and develop AI-ready talent.

These businesses are powered by Cogentiq, the company's flagship agentic AI platform.

Fractal employs more than 6,000 professionals across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. It invests over 6% of its revenue in AI research and development, with its research team developing proprietary models, including the Fathom reasoning models.