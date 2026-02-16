Fractal Analytics share price falls over 5% after muted listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the AI stock?

Fractal Analytics share price fell over 5% after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Fractal Analytics IPO listing date was today, 16 February 2025, and the stock was listed on BSE and NSE.

Fractal Analytics shares were listed at ₹876 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 2.66% from its issue price of ₹900 per share. The stock witnessed heavy selling after listing and declined to an intraday low of ₹852 apiece, down 2.73% from its listing price, and down 5.33% from its issue price.

On BSE, Fractal Analytics share price began trading flat at ₹900 per share. It dropped to a low of ₹851.55 apiece, falling as much as 5.38% from the listing and issue prices.

Fractal Analytics IPO listing was in-line with the Street estimates as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the share debut, Fractal Analytics IPO GMP today signalled debut with over 3% discount.

Here’s what should investors do after Fractal Analytics share listing:

Should you buy, sell or hold Fractal Analytics shares? Fractal Analytics is divided into two major business segments: Fractal.ai, which provides AI services and products through its agentic AI platform Cogentiq, and Fractal Alpha, which incubates independent AI startups. The company has maintained long-term relationships with marquee clients such as Citibank, Costco, Franklin Templeton, Mars, Mondelez, Nestlé, and Philips, where the top ten clients account for more than half of the company's revenues.

Fractal Analytics IPO was subscribed 2.66 times in total, reflecting moderate demand.

“While the company operates in the fast-growing global AI and analytics space and serves marquee clients like Microsoft and Alphabet, near-term enthusiasm appears tempered due to elevated valuations and volatility in global tech stocks. Long term investors with higher risk appetite can consider holding Fractal Analytics stock with a stop loss of ₹800,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Looking at the long-term outlook, Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services Ltd said that Fractal Analytics is poised to take advantage of the expected growth of the global AI market to $310 billion by FY30.

“For long-term investors, Fractal Analytics offers a compelling case to stay invested given its strong positioning in the fast-growing global AI and analytics industry,” said Singh.

The public issue of the AI and analytics firm was open for subscription from February 9 to February 11. Fractal Analytics IPO price band was set at ₹857 to ₹900 per share, and the IPO was subscribed 2.66 times in total.

Kotak Mahindra Capital was the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Fractal Analytics IPO registrar.

At 1:00 PM, Fractal Analytics share price was trading at ₹854.75 apiece on the BSE, down by 5.03% from the issue price and the listing price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.