Fractal Industries share price lists at 6% premium over IPO price

Fractal Industries share price made a moderate listing in the Indian stock market on Tuesday. The stock listed at 6% premium over the IPO price of ₹216 per share.

Fractal Industries share price opened at ₹229 per share on BSE SME. This means that the IPO allottees gained 6% over the Fractal Industries IPO listing.

The listing of Fractal Industries exceeded the market expectations. The GMP of Fractal Industries IPO ahead of listing was ₹8, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹224, as per Investorgain.

Fractal Industries IPO details Fractal Industries IPO, which was open for subscription from February 16 to February 18, was subscribed 5.44 times overall.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB), excluding anchors, subscribed 5.95 times their quota, while the non-institutional investors (NII) segment was booked 7.91 times and the retail portion 4.09 times.

Ahead of the public issue, anchor investors had already subscribed to shares worth ₹13.93 crore, with 6,45,000 shares allocated to them.

The Fractal Industries IPO is a book-built issue aggregating ₹49 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares.

The net proceeds will mainly be utilised to meet working capital requirements of ₹36.50 crore, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Finaax Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar. The market maker for the IPO is Shreni Shares Ltd.

Fractal Industries is a full-service garment manufacturing and supply chain firm that handles apparel design, sourcing, and production, along with warehousing and logistics support for e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, and Flipkart. The company runs a manufacturing facility in Mumbai with a monthly capacity exceeding 300,000 garments and maintains warehouses across several states.

On the financial front, the company posted a total income of ₹85.51 crore in FY25, up from ₹50.01 crore in FY24. Its profit after tax rose to ₹7.54 crore in FY25, compared with ₹2.27 crore in the previous fiscal year.