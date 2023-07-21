Franklin Templeton analysts believe global investors should pay closer attention to Indian market; here's why4 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Franklin Templeton analysts believe that India's remarkable growth in sectors such as aviation, IT, and energy, supported by government policies, makes it an attractive investment opportunity. The country's growing middle class and supportive government programs are driving growth.
